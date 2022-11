CHICAGO — Human remains were found in a trash can on the city’s West Side Saturday evening.

Police said the trash can was found in the 100 block of North Leclaire Avenue around 7 p.m.

It is unclear what led to the human remains being put in the trash can, or what led to the person’s death who was disposed of in the trash can.

If you or someone you know has information that could lead to progress being made in this case, an anonymous tip can be placed at cpdtip.com.