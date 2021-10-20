‘He’s really lucky’: Friend of man shot during attempted carjacking in Wicker Park grateful

CHICAGO — The friend of a 55-year-old man shot during an attempted carjacking last week in the heart of Wicker Park is grateful his friend is going to be okay.

On Friday afternoon, Chicago police had the block of 2000 West North Avenue surrounded following a shooting during an attempted carjacking.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, just dropped off by his friend, Marco Lopez, before the shooting. Lopez said his friend told him the suspect put a gun through the man’s window. The man then tried to drive off and was shot by the suspect in the side.

Lopez is now helping his friend recover and said the road will be a long one.

“Maybe like three months some time like that,” Lopez said.

Lopez said his friend was hospitalized for several days and worries about his own safety.

“The doctor said to me that he’s really lucky,” Lopez said.

A safety walk was held for Wicker Park residents on Tuesday night following an uptick in crime.

In the most recent community alert, police believe a crew of suspects are exiting a gray or black SUV to commit the following armed robberies in Wicker Park.

1300 block of North Bosworth on Oct. 11 at approx. 9 p.m.

1900 block of West Evergreen on Oct. 11 at approx. 9:53 p.m.

1400 block of North Milwaukee on Oct. 13 at approx. 12:20 a.m.

“We can’t live like this,” Ald. Brian Hopkins said. “We can’t live like this, thinking we’re going to be preyed upon by predators every time we walk out the door. This has to stop.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.