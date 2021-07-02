22-year-old man shot to death in Hermosa

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Hermosa neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of North Kilbourn Avenue at approximately 5:32 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown perpetrator exited and opened fire.

The victim was struck to the head and body and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation.