CHICAGO — Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car while allegedly attempting to flee from police on the city’s West Side on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were observing a stolen vehicle that was parked outside of a business in the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a 24-year-old man exited the vehicle.

Police attempted to perform an investigatory stop, but the man allegedly fled on foot.

Police say the man only made it a short distance before he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. He later died at the hospital.

Police say the vehicle that struck the man did not stop.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway by the CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit.

SkyCam9 flew over the scene around 4:20 p.m. and police tape could also be seen strung across Arthington as officers walked around the area.

Officers say the specifics of this incident are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) and the officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

Anyone with information can call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.