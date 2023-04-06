CHICAGO — Two teens have been hospitalized after being shot near the Illinois Institute of Technology campus Thursday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, shots were fired just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3000 block of South Wabash near the Illinois Institute of Technology campus on the city’s south side.

An IIT alert to students said there was a report of shots fired near Keating Sports Center, with the suspect vehicle fleeing.

Two teens, 16 and 17-years-old, were reportedly walking down the street when a gray Chevy Impala drove by and an occupant exited the vehicle and fired a shot striking the victims.

The 16-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The 17-year-old victim was shot on the left side of their body and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

No further information has been made available at this time.

