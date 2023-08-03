CHICAGO — A heavy police presence can be seen in the South Shore neighborhood following reports of two people shot Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two people were shot near the intersection of 71st Street and Jeffery in the South Shore neighborhood just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

One of the individuals was reportedly killed and another individual was wounded.

CFD reports that an off-duty law enforcement officer was involved in the incident, firing shots that killed one of the individuals. CFD confirmed that it was not a Chicago Police Department officer and Cook County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the shooting.



No further information has been reported at this time.

Stay with WGN-TV as this story develops.