CHICAGO — A heavy police presence on Labor Day in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood may have resulted from a shooting amid a potential break-in, nearby residents told WGN News.

While police have not confirmed the details, CPD officers responded to the 2100 block of N. Meade following several reports of an alleged attempted break-in.

One person involved may have acted in self-defense, WGN News has learned.

According to neighbors, three to five gunshots rang out sometime around noon. Locals in the area reported hearing sirens and watched as first responders removed someone on a stretcher.

According to Chicago paramedics, a 35-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Many longtime neighborhood residents who spoke to WGN News said the area is usually quiet and the sight of swarming police officers is rare.

“For the most part, this block is generally pretty peaceful,” Andre Davis told WGN News. “But it definitely hits close to home. I don’t know what happened to the offender. That’s what happens, though. People are at a point where they are protecting themselves.”

Occupants allegedly inside the home when the apparent shooting incident occurred declined to speak with WGN News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.