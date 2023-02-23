CHICAGO — The family of Milton Pillacela Ayora says they want justice to be served as they grieve the loss of the young man they say brought so much light to everyone’s life.

Loved ones on Thursday held a vigil at the corner of Roosevelt Road and Blue Island Avenue where 31-year-old Ayora was gunned down Monday night. Police say a silver SUV pulled up alongside the rideshare vehicle and four men opened fire.

Ayora was shot in the torso and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His 34-year-old passenger was struck in his legs and is in fair condition. The passenger was known to police.

Ayora was driving for Lyft at the time of the shooting.

Milton Pillacela Ayora

The victim’s mother says her son drove for Lyft for five years. The grieving mother said she doesn’t want other rideshare drivers to experience her son’s fate.

Ayora’s father says his son was a hardworking man who worked for a restaurant during the day and Lyft at night. Along with his parents, Ayora leaves behind three siblings and several other close family members and friends.

“When we had family reunions, he would always bring the light. He would always make the jokes. We would always have fun with him. Without him, it was not boring but something was missing,” said Janeli Perez, Ayora’s cousin.

The city’s 25th Ward Alderman says he’s dedicated to working with the victim’s family to ensure justice is served.

“We are here, committed to work with the family to demand accountability,” said Byron Sigcho-Lopez.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.