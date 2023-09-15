CHICAGO — Classes were canceled on Friday at Intrinsic Schools’ downtown campus after a local educator was killed after a verbal altercation led to a shooting at a high-rise apartment in the loop on Thursday evening.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 32-year-old Abnerd Joseph, the Assistant Principal of Culture.

Investigators visited the apartment throughout the day on Friday to try and piece together what led to the shooting.

Police say they responded to reports of a person shot inside the high-rise near East Monroe and Wabash at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Joseph, who had been shot several times, in a hallway. Joseph was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

While the investigation is ongoing, police say it appears that Joseph was in a verbal altercation with another man who pulled out a gun and shot him.

Some residents inside the apartment building told WGN News that they believe there is more to the story.

Audio from police dispatch reveals details about the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

“We’re getting a ‘check the well-being’ at 60 East Monroe, someone screaming on the 29th floor. It’s also coming in as a criminal trespass in progress,” a 911 dispatcher said in audio obtained by WGN News. “There’s also a male that’s going down the hall, trying to break into apartments on the floor. He does not know the male.”

Several residents told WGN News that Joseph had allegedly been violently knocking on doors in the building and allegedly assaulted several people in the building before the shooting.

Police say a 45-year-old man was taken into custody after the shooting, but officers have not provided details on his arrest.

Following the news of his death, some of Joseph’s students say they are in shock over the loss of their beloved assistant principal.

“He had a big smile on his face, he ain’t never hurt nobody. I don’t know why they did this,” Arnell Climons, a student at Intrinsic Schools, said.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of Mr. Joseph who served our school as an empathetic leader, role model and inspiration for our students,” school officials said in a statement on Friday.

Students say Joseph was kind and caring and always had their backs, even outside of school.

“He left a huge impact that we will always remember,” said Armarion Stewart, a student at Intrinsic Schools said. “I never think I’d see this day or hear about this.”

WGN reached out to management from the apartment complex where the shooting took place, but they declined to comment.