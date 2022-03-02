‘He comes to me in my dreams’: Mother of slain 4-year-old boy keeps pressing for justice

CHICAGO — As city leaders discussed more ways to fight crime on Wednesday, one mother who lost her 4-year-old son to gun violence is working day and night for even more to be done.

During the press conference, Supt. Brown announced some new numbers.

“Homicide clearance rates are at 58% and we’ve seized 1,645 guns from the City of Chicago,” Brown said.

Angela Gregg, who lost her 4-year-old son Mychal “MJ” Moultry Jr. to a deadly shooting last Labor Day weekend, is still seeking justice.

“Still no justice, still nobody in custody, still no arrests have been made,” she said.

Earlier Wednesday, Mayor Lightfoot highlighted the city’s Community Safety Coordination Center. As a holistic approach to crime prevention, the center was designed to make resources like mental health support and employment training accessible to residents at high-risk of violence.

“We are not doing our job if we are not responding to the unique circumstances and the neighborhoods that are most violence plagued and listening to the indigenous residents and stakeholders who are at this work everyday,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

While Gregg isn’t familiar with CSCC, she said after “MJ’s” murder, Lightfoot reached out to her and helped pass out flyers to bring awareness to her son’s case.

While she’s grateful for that care, Gregg is looking for more in the shape of polices to prevent violence and go after suspects.

“I tell them that I want special investigation units, I want SIUs for child murders,” said Gregg. “I get resistance.”

Even when met with resistance, Gregg said she will not quit until her son’s offender is caught.

“He comes to me in my dreams lets me know I’m doing the right thing,” Gregg said. “So until I get everything that’s owed to my boy, I’ll be here fighting for him.”

Gregg said there is $25,000 in reward money for anyone who can help solve the crime. Additionally, the city will host six upcoming town hall meetings focused on safety and reducing violence.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.