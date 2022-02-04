Hammond man arrested in theft of over $1M worth of watches from Gold Coast dealership

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man was charged for allegedly stealing over $1 million worth of watches from a Gold Coast car dealership.

On Dec. 11, two men entered a Bentley dealership in the 800 block of North Rush Street and conducted a smash-and-grab. One men stood by the door with a gun as the other smashed glass displays full of luxury watches.

Police estimate over $1 million worth of watches were stolen in the heist.

Carlos Valliant, 38, of Hammond, is accused of being one of the suspects.

According to court records, a extradition filing was issued on Jan. 26 while Valliant was in Lake County Jail for an unrelated charge. He was charged with theft and burglary in Cook County on Thursday.

Dealership co-owner Joe Abbas said he and his staff didn’t let the two get away without a chase. He said it was the fourth time the dealership has had to deal with theft.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the second suspect can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.