CHICAGO — Multiple people are wounded following a shooting Halloween night in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

The number of victims is currently unknown.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Lexington and Polk. A heavy police presence remains as Chicago fire dispatched more than six ambulances to the scene.

Chicago police officials are expected to hold a media briefing Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.