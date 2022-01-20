Gunman was having mental health episode during UChicago shootout, prosecutors say

University of Chicago police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shootout with a gunman on the city’s South Side.

CHICAGO — New details have emerged about a University of Chicago police-involved shootout with a gunman near campus.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Rhyseen Wilson.

Court documents revealed what led up the Tuesday, Jan. 18. encounter. According to prosecutors, an armed Wilson was experiencing a mental health episode and called 911, saying that he wanted to commit suicide by cop.

A University of Chicago police officer spotted Wilson on South Woodlawn holding a gun. Wilson allegedly fired his weapon, and in a shootout with police, the officer shot and wounded him.

Wilson now faces attempted murder and weapons charges.

On Wednesday, University of Chicago police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shootout. The officer was involved in another shooting with a University of Chicago student who was also in the midst of a mental health episode back in 2018. The officer was cleared of any wrongdoing.