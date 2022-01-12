Gunfire outside Auburn Gresham apartment building kills 53-year-old man

Around 7:30 p.m., in the 8000 block of S. Union, shots fired outside an apartment building on the South Side struck a man inside his home.

CHICAGO — A 53-year-old man is dead after shots fired outside an apartment building on the South Side struck him inside his home.

The man was one of two people shot Tuesday night over the span of a few hours in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two in critical condition after separate Auburn Gresham shootings, police say

According to police, the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., in the 8000 block of S. Union. The bullet struck the victim in the chest.

About a dozen Chicago police cars were on scene, one parked in an alley next to the duplex, as officers appeared to be investigating that area of the building.

Police now say they are conducting a homicide investigation.

Hours earlier, around 2 p.m., at 76th and Carpenter, a man was shot while inside his car. That victim remains in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody in either case.