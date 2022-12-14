CHICAGO — An armed robbery in Lincoln Park caught on camera shows the moments a 70-year-old woman was robbed while she was walking her dog.

All of this happened before noon Wednesday.

The woman told WGN she just parked to visit her daughter in Lincoln Park.

She brought her dog, Jasper, for a playdate and decided to walk him first.

While she was at the corner of Webster and Wayne, robbers in a blue Honda CRV pulled up to her. One got out and pointed a gun at both her and her dog.

She said he stole her purse but later tossed it out. The only thing missing was her car fob.

She later realized they used that to steal her SUV she just parked.

“All I remember is this big gun, he’s holding it sideways in my face,” Diana Dejacimo said. “And he’s holding it sideways and he says ‘Give me your purse or I’ll you and the dog.'”

Dejacimo said she saw four people in the car, two who stayed in the car and two who got out and took her SUV.

This armed robbery happened at the same intersection where culinary student Dakotah Earley was shot during an armed robbery in May.

He lost his leg and is still recovering from his injuries. He’s now beginning to walk again with a prosthetic.

Chicago police are still investigating Wednesday’s robbery and said no one is in custody.