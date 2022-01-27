Gun battle between CPD, suspected carjackers in Loop caught on video

CHICAGO — Surveillance video obtained by WGN News shows Wednesday night’s chaotic events unfold as Chicago police officers attempt to pull over a stolen Honda on East Lower Wacker and Columbus.

After police close in on the stolen vehicle, the video shows that gunfire erupts with bullets piercing the stolen vehicle’s windshield.

After the suspects fired at them, officers say they returned fire, striking one of the suspected carjackers several times. The shooting victim, a 25-year-old man, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Doctors told police the shooting victim’s condition is now considered stable.

No officers were struck.

At least five officers are seen taking the three men into custody. Video also shows officers helping bystanders out of their vehicles to safety,

Officials later posted photos of the two guns recovered at the scene.

Gun recovered by police following a shooting in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive near Columbus. (Photo: CPD)

Police have not announced any charges related to this incident at this time.