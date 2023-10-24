CHICAGO — A group of thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of items after crashing a stolen car into a River North retail store early Tuesday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of five to six individuals used two vehicles, a white Dodge Charger and a pickup truck, to break into the Endless Supply retail store on the 700 block of North Franklin Street just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The group then made entry into the retail store where they stole merchandise and expensive collectors items, including a $6,000 pair of Jordan 1 sneakers.

The group then fled scene in the pickup truck and an unknown third vehicle.

The white Dodge Charger was left at the scene and CPD later determined the vehicle was stolen prior to the incident.

No one has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.