CHICAGO — Four teenage boys were taken into police custody and charged Saturday after beating a man and stealing his vehicle in a Loop parking garage, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Here is a list of the suspects placed in police custody and their corresponding charges:

14-year-old boy: One felony count of vehicular hijacking.

15-year-old boy: One felony count of vehicular hijacking.

15-year-old boy: One felony count of vehicular hijacking.

16-year-old boy: One felony count of vehicular hijacking.

CPD said a 52-year-old man was entering his vehicle in a parking garage in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street when at least four teenage boys approached and hit him in the head with an unknown object.

The man fell to the ground and police said the teens continued to beat him, hitting him in the face and body, before they took his keys and fled the scene in his vehicle with his personal belongings.

According to CPD, they found the group a short time later and placed them into custody.

If convicted in the state of Illinois, each felony count of vehicular hijacking carries a punishment of four-to-15 years in prison.

No other information is available at this time.