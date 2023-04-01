CHICAGO — A three-to-four person group committed eleven robberies across seven Chicago neighborhoods early Saturday morning, according to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department.

Police described the group as being three-to-four Black males, 18-22 years in age, who were wearing dark-hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants and dark ski masks.

In each instance, multiple armed offenders approached victims in the street and demanded the victims’ property by threatening use of force. Once they had taken the victims’ personal belongings, the group got into a waiting vehicle and fled.

The robberies occurred in McKinley Park, The Loop, Streeterville, Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park, and Lincoln Park, with the exact locations listed below.

Incident times and Locations

3500 block of South Leavitt Street on April 1, 2023 at 3:28 AM.

200 block of South Michigan Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 5:40 AM.

100 block of South Dearborn Street on April 1, 2023 at 5:45 AM.

800 block of North Michigan Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 5:48 AM.

1900 block of West Montrose Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:12 AM.

3600 block of North Lincoln Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:15 AM.

4300 block of North Albany Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM.

4100 block of Sacramento Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM.

3100 block of North Damen Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:47 AM.

2300 block of North Lakewood Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:50 AM.

1000 block of West Wellington Avenue on April 1, 2023 at 6:54 AM.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police to an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these robberies, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263, or file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.