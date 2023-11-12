CHICAGO — An investigation is underway on Sunday afternoon after a group was robbed at gunpoint in Goose Island, police say.

According to Chicago police, the armed robbery happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Division Street.

Police say the group, which consisted of three men and two women, was held up at gunpoint by four men who approached them in a dark-colored SUV. The men exited the SUV and pulled out guns before demanding property from the victim.

According to police, all five of the victims complied with the demands and the men stole their belongings before fleeing the scene in the vehicle they arrived in. Officers say nobody was injured during the robbery.

Police say no arrests have been made and an investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call CPD Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDTip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.