CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Sunday evening alerting the Northwest Side of a string of ten robberies connected to a single vehicle that happened in less than an hour.

According to police, in each instance, a group of four Black males from the ages of 18-25 years old, wearing dark clothes and ski masks, exited a grey Hyundai Elantra displaying handguns before approaching victims on the sidewalk or who are parking vehicles.

After demanding and taking personal property, they then fled in the Elantra.

Armed robbery that took place in the 4300 block of West Dickens Avenue. (Credit: Belmont Cragin United)

Times and Locations:

3900 Block of West North Avenue on May 14, 2023 at 7:20 a.m.

3900 Block of West Lemoyne Avenue on May 14, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

1800 Block of North Kedvale Avenue on May 14, 2023 at 7:32 a.m.

4100 Block of West Wabansia Avenue on May 14, 2023 at 7:34 a.m.

4400 Block of West Palmer Street on May 14, 2023 at 7:35 a.m.

4400 Block of West Palmer Street on May 14, 2023 at 7:37 a.m.

4300 Block of West Dickens Street on May 14, 2023 at 7:38 a.m.

2200 Block of North Kenneth Avenue on May 14, 2023 at 7:40 a.m.

1700 Block of North Pulaski Road on May 14, 2023 at 7:41 a.m.

4100 Block of West Palmer Street on May 14, 2023 at 7:50 a.m.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of any of these incidents, CPD asks you to reach out to Area Five Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-7394, or file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.