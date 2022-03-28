CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with murder after two 51-year-old men were found slain last week in a home on the city’s South Side, police said Monday.

Jamie Jones (Photo courtesy of CPD)

Jamie Jones, 31, was identified as the person responsible for committing the double homicide after the men’s bodies were found Friday in a home in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood, police said.

One of the men had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Jones was arrested Saturday and he now faces two counts of first-degree murder and other charges, including one count each of aggravated kidnapping and domestic battery, the Chicago Police Department said.

The kidnapping and battery charges stem from allegations that he held an 18-year-old female against her will and attacked her last Friday, police said.

Jones was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.