CHICAGO — A Governors State University graduate student was shot and killed during a robbery on the South Side over the weekend.

Officials with the University Park-area institution confirmed the victim was 23-year-old Devsish Nanpedu, of India.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, Nanpedu and another man, 22, were approached by two individuals who demanded their personal belongings in the 8400 block of S. Holland in Princeton Park.

According to police, Nanpedu and the man complied but were shot. Nanpedu and the 22-year-old victim were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Nanpedu was later pronounced dead.

“This is a tragic loss of life for his family and the GSU community,” a spokesperson for the university told WGN News.

Chicago police are investigating.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.