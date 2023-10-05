CHICAGO — A GoFundMe page was created for the man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident while riding a scooter in Logan Square Sunday.

Leonardo Franco Delgado was riding a motor scooter in the Logan Square area when he was hit by a silver Honda that allegedly ran a red light.

Police said the vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Fullerton Avenue at Pulaski Road.

The Go-Fund-Me page was created by Jaidet Rueda, the sister of the victim. In the post, Rueda is asking for support in paying for therapy and other expenses for her sister-in-law and nephews after losing their father.

There is currently no one in custody and if any information is recovered on the incident, contact 312-745-4521.