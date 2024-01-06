CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a Glendale Heights man accused in a fatal shooting in late 2020 on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, 22-year-old Angel Avelar has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting that allegedly occurred just after 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2020.

Police say the shooting, which allegedly unfolded in the 2300 block of South Wood Street, left a 57-year-old man dead.

Officers say Avelar was located in the 1100 block of South Cedar Street in Glendale Heights on Thursday and was taken into custody by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Avelar is set to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.

Police have not yet identified the man killed or provided details on what led to the shooting.