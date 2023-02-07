Сhicago, USA – July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago. (Getty)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert to residents in South Austin Tuesday aiming to let them know about a group of people using an online marketplace to set up robberies.

Police said offenders set up a meeting through an online marketplace to sell a cell phone. Once victims arrive at the meeting location, the offenders tell them to “give me everything.”

The offenders then rob the victims of their own cell phones, credit cards and money before running away.

The offenders are described as Black males who are 19-22 years old and around 5’7″-5’9″. One offender wears a black mask and approaches the victim while brandishing a black handgun after initial contact is made by another offender.

Incident times and locations:

4400 block of West Washington Boulevard on Jan. 5, 2023, at 11:10 p.m.

4400 block of West Washington Boulevard on Jan. 9, 2023, at 4:22 p.m.

4400 block of West Washington Boulevard on Jan. 10, 2023, at 10:45 p.m.

4400 block of West Washington Boulevard on Jan. 15, 2023, at 4 p.m.

100 block of West Washington Boulevard on Jan. 15, 2023, at 7 p.m.***

100 block of West Washington Boulevard on Jan. 18, 2023, at 6 p.m.***

4400 block of West Washington Boulevard on Jan. 21, 2023, at 3:45 p.m.

4400 block of West Washington Boulevard on Jan. 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.

4400 block of West Washington Boulevard on Feb. 1, 2023, at 12 p.m.***

4400 block of West Washington Boulevard on Feb. 5, 2023, at 9:11 a.m.***

***The described offenders are also believed to be the offenders in robberies that happened at these addresses involving delivery drivers.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of these incidents, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.