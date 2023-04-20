CHICAGO — Two teenagers, 13 and 15, are facing multiple felonies for a robbery and aggravated battery that took place in the Loop Wednesday.

Police reports state that both the 13 and 15-year-old girls are facing two felony counts of robbery and another count of aggravated battery.

According to police, the girls were arrested on Wednesday around 7:40 p.m. in the 100 block of West 79th Street on the South Side. They were identified as the offenders who less than 90 minutes earlier, battered and robbed a 30-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Police said they were also connected to a robbery of a 26-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Madison Street.

The teens were placed into custody and charged accordingly.