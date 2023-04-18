CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl has died a week after being shot in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

The medical examiner has identified the teen as Charity Johnson.

Officers responded to the 10-100 block of North Lorel on April 10 and discovered the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

According to the medical examiner, Johnson succumbed to her injuries Sunday.

In the same incident, a 50-year-old woman sustained a stab wound to the shoulder and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.