Girl shot in the head was celebrating 12th birthday, family says

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl who was shot in the head in West Englewood was celebrating her birthday, according to family.

According to police, around 7:45 p.m., the girl was inside a car with family members on the 2300 block of West 72nd Street when someone began firing shots from the street. A bullet struck the girl in the back of the head.

Family members drove the girl to Holy Cross Hospital before taking her to Comers Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the family is devastated.

“We need to seriously start turning these individuals in,” he said. “If you have any video surveillance, any knowledge, license plates, anything, it doesn’t matter. This child is fighting for her life.

Police are asking anyone with any information that can lead to an arrest to contact them immediately. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.