Girl, 12, shot in car with family in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the head Tuesday night in Chicago Lawn, according to police.

According to police, around 7:45 p.m., the girl was inside a vehicle with other family members when someone began firing shots from the street.

A bullet struck the girl in the back of the head.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of W. 72 St. on Chicago’s South Side.

Family members drove the girl to Holy Cross Hospital before taking her to Comers Children’s Hospital.

Paramedics initially stated that the shooting happened in the 2700 blk of W 68th St.

A WGN News crew is at the scene and working to learn more.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.