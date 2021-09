CHICAGO – A female juvenile is seriously injured after being shot Monday on the city’s West Side, according to paramedics.

Chicago Fire Department told WGN they transported a girl to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Details remain limited but police responded to the 3200 block of W Roosevelt Rd, near a McDonalds, in the city’s Homan Square neighborhood following reports of the shooting.

SkyCam9 flew over the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.