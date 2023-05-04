BEACH PARK, Ill. — A 17-year-old girl has been charged as an adult after fleeing the police with a man on the hood of the car in Beach Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Liliana Wagner, 17, was charged as an adult, facing a DUI and two other felonies of leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing to elude.

Police investigated that Wagner was involved in a minor crash at a business she was fleeing from.

Police say they saw a Toyota, driven by Wagner, leaving a business at a high speed near the 37800 block of North Sheridan Road around 1:30 a.m. with a man hanging off the hood.

Police reports state that the 19-year-old man was waving to deputies for assistance. Wagner swerved and abruptly stopped, causing the man to fall of the hood.

According to police reports, Wagner ran over the victim and continued to flee police.

The 19-year-old man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition.

Police stayed on pursuit of the fleeing vehicle and eventually deployed stop sticks which successfully deflated the Toyota’s tires.

Wagner and two passengers were taken into custody and charged accordingly. Her bond is set at $250,000.