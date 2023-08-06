CHICAGO — An eight-year-old girl is dead after she was shot in the head by a known offender in Portage Park Saturday night.

According to police, a known individual approached a group from across the street near the 3500 block of North Long Avenue around 9:40 p.m. and shot the girl in the head.

She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where she was then pronounced dead.

Another man on the scene got into physical altercation with the offender and tried to disarm him. During the struggle, the offender was shot in the face and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered on the scene and police are investigating.