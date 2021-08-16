Girl, 7, killed in shooting on NW Side ID’d; younger sister injured

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side has been identified.

The medical examiner has identified the 7-year-old as Serenity Broughton.

Serenity’s 6-year-old sister was seriously injured and is hospitalized. WGN has learned that the two girls were visiting relatives in the Belmont Central neighborhood before the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of W. Grand Avenue. The girls’ mother was putting them inside a vehicle when gunfire erupted.

Serenity was shot in the chest and torso and was transported to Loyola Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the 6-year-old-girl was shot in the chest and right armpit, and was also taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

Police say the girls were not the intended targets.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.