CHICAGO – A 6-year-old girl is expected to be OK after being wounded by gunfire Saturday evening.

Chicago police said the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the arm just before 6:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. Racine.

An ambulance transported the girl in good condition.

No further details were made available.

Police announced no arrest(s) in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.