CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the head while inside a residence in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of South Drexel. Police said the teen was inside a residence when she sustained one gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.