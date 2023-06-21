CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl has died after a shooting Monday night in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

The medical examiner has identified the teen as Shaniya Robinson.

According to police, Robinson was one of three teenagers standing on a front porch in the 3800 block of West Gladys, when a dark-colored sedan approached and someone inside fired shots.

Robinson was shot in the right eye and transported to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.

Another 17-year-old was transported in good condition to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and buttocks. A 19-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

The teens are among 75 victims shot across Chicago over the holiday weekend, with at least 14 people dying from their injuries, according to police.