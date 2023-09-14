CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl is charged with the brutal carjacking of a 62-year-old man in Chinatown last week.

According to police, the unidentified girl is one of three offenders who assaulted a man and later made off with his vehicle in the 200 block of W. 22nd Place on Sept. 5.

The attack was captured on video.

Following her arrest on Wednesday, police booked the 17-year-old on felony counts of vehicular hijacking with a weapon and aggravated battery.

Last Friday, Alderwoman Nicole Lee (11th Ward) pledged “increased visible police presence in Chinatown,” adding that residents should remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

“As a community, it is crucial that we look out for one another and report crimes to the police,” Lee told WGN News on Sept. 8. “If you are the victim of a crime, we advise that you call 911 immediately.”