CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting inside a vehicle at a gas station on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday on the 4200 block of West 26th Street in the South Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the teen was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in a gas station when people inside a black SUV fired shots.

The teen was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.