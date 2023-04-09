CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in the back of the head while sitting in a vehicle on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning.

Police have identified the girl as 15-year-old, Demea Morris of Chicago, IL.

Morris was sitting in the back of a vehicle near the 10600 block of South Sangamon Cul De Sac around 12:51 a.m. when she was shot in the back of the head.

Police say she was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.