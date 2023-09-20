CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after being beaten Sunday night on the city’s West Side.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the girl was outside when she was approached by an offender who struck her with an object. A second offender then began to batter the 11-year-old, according to police.

A person at the scene intervened and a physical altercation ensued.

The girl was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital. Her condition and injuries are unknown at this time.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.