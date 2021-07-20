Getaway driver in deadly shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton sentenced to 42 years

Defendant Kenneth Williams listens during the trial for the fatal shooting of Hadiya Pendleton at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Defendant Micheail Ward and co-defendant Kenneth Williams are on trial for the shooting. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Pool)

CHICAGO — The getaway driver in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was sentenced to 42 years in prison on Tuesday.

Kenneth Williams was sentenced to 35 years for the murder and seven years for aggravated battery, for a total of 42 years.

He faced up to 90 years in prison for his role in the 2013 deadly shooting in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood.

The convicted shooter, Micheail Ward, was sentenced in 2019, and is now serving an 84-year prison term.

Pendleton had just returned from performing with her high school band at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration when she was shot and killed in a park one mile away from the president’s home.

First lady Michelle Obama attended Hadiya’s funeral. In an emotional speech a few months later, she spoke about the shooting as she urged Chicago leaders to take action to curb gun violence, saying Hadiya’s life in many ways mirrored her own growing up on Chicago’s South Side.

“Hadiya Pendleton was me and I was her,” she said.

