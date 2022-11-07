CHICAGO — Diego Uribe, the man who carried out the brutal murder of six of his family members in Gage Park back in 2016, has been sentenced to natural life in prison, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

When a person is sentenced to natural life in prison, there is no chance of parole, credit for time served or possibility of release. In short, barring a successful appeal or executive pardon, Uribe will die behind bars.

The sentencing decision comes down after Uribe was found guilty of all six counts of first-degree murder a little more than a month ago.

During the trial, prosecutors said Uribe conspired with his then girlfriend, 19-year-old Jafeth Ramos, to murder his aunt and uncle, Maria and Noe Martinez Jr., as well as their parents, Rosaura and Noe Martinez sr., and Maria’s children, 10-year-old Alexis and 13-year-old Leonardo Cruz.

Ramos played a significant role in his conviction, as she accepted a plea deal to reduce her charges in exchange for her testimony against him.

Ramos recalled in detail how an argument between Uribe and his aunt started with him asking for money, then devolved into him shooting her several times and then led to the brutal murder of the five other family members, which included having Alexis and Leonardo gather up valuables in the house before stabbing them to death.