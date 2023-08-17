CHICAGO — A wake will be held Thursday for the 9-year-old girl who was fatally shot by her neighbor in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood earlier his month.

Serabi Medina was intentionally shot in the head while outside with her father in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue on August 5.

Michael Goodman, 43, is facing a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bail in Medina’s death.

Goodman was shot in the face during a struggle with the girl’s father following the deadly shooting.

Medina’s wake will be held Thursday at Rago Brothers Funeral Home, located at 7751 West Irving Park Road. Her funeral will be held Friday morning.

A GoFundMe Fundraiser has raised over $53,000 to help cover all funeral expenses.