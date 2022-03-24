CHICAGO — Friends and family of a woman found dead inside her South Side residence Wednesday night are devastated and in a state of disbelief.

At around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 7200 block of South Vincennes.

Aaliyah Newell, 47, was found dead with blunt force trauma to her head.

Newell’s closest friends told WGN News she was full of light, love and laughter. Newell was also looking forward to becoming an aunt.

“It’s just hard, it’s hard,” said childhood best friend Khatara Brown. “She didn’t deserve not to be with us.”

Newell was an alum of the University of Illinois and worked as an adjunct professor. She also loved being a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

“I know that she didn’t deserve this,” sorority sister Brandy Garris said. “I know someone took someone’s daughter, sister, sorority sister, friend, confidant and coworker.”

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.