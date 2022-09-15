CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and an officer Friday following an on-duty shooting in Pilsen this summer.

The shooting happened on July 22 as two officers were on their way to the police academy at around 7 a.m.

Following the shooting, police claimed one masked individual out of a group of four pulled out a handgun and an exchange of gunfire followed.

A 23-year-old man was shot and transported in serious condition. A 35-year-old bystander also suffered a graze wound to the leg. Three people were taken into custody following the incident, CPD said at the time.

Chicago police told WGN News the two officers involved, who have not been identified yet, have relieved of their official duties.

No officers were injured as a result of the shooting.

Foxx’s press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday. WGN News will stream it live online.