Four people injured in I-57 shooting late Sunday night

CHICAGO — Four people were injured in a shooting on I-57 near 127th Street late Sunday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said preliminary reports indicated at least two vehicles were involved in a shooting in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street just after 11:45 p.m.

Four people in the victim vehicle were shot and were transported to two different local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed from approximately 12:00 a.m. to 5:10 a.m. Monday morning for the shooting investigation.

Police said there is no further information available.