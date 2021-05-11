Former Joliet Diocese teacher released on $10,000 bond after being charged with traveling to meet a child, grooming

JOLIET, Ill. — A former Joliet Diocese teacher accused of seducing a child online has been arrested, charged and released on $10,000 cash bond, according to police.

Police said 44-year-old Jeremy Hylka of New Lenox was arrested Tuesday’s morning following his release from Silver Oaks Hospital in New Lenox where Hylka had been hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

According to police, detectives traveled to the New Lenox hospital where Hylka was hospitalized and placed him into custody without incident. Hylka was charged with traveling to meet a child and grooming.

Hylka was formerly a teacher at Joliet Catholic Academy and St. Joseph Academy in Lockport. A warrant was issued for his arrest following a video widely circulated on social media that showed Hylka allegedly meeting up with someone who had posed as a minor.