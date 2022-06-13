CHICAGO — The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has brought criminal charges against a former Chicago police officer who was involved in a racially charged incident at North Avenue Beach last year.

Court records show that a grand jury charged Bruce Dyker with one count of aggravated battery and two counts of official misconduct — all felonies — stemming from an August 2021 incident in which he restrained a Black woman who was walking her dog near the lakefront.

Dyker resigned from the CPD in recent weeks, according to a department spokesperson. In quitting before charges were filed, Dyker, who joined the department in 1998, ensured that he will keep his pension.

Video footage of Dyker’s encounter with the woman, Nikkita Brown, was shared across social media. In a tweet, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was “deeply concerned” with the video’s contents.

Dyker’s next court hearing is scheduled for this Thursday.