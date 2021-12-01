Former Chicago Park District supervisor arrested again for allegedly sexually abusing teen girl in 2013

CHICAGO — A former Chicago Park District supervisor, who is already facing sexual abuse charges, was arrested again Tuesday for allegedly abusing a teen girl in 2013.

Mauricio Ramirez, 32, was arrested at his home in the 1600 block of West Cullerton and is facing criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse charges. He was taken into custody by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and authorities believe Ramirez is responsible for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl in 2013.

Last month, Ramirez was charged with felony criminal sexual assault and abuse of a 16-year-old girl who police said was his subordinate during his time working as a Chicago Park District supervisor.

Over the summer, six female lifeguards accused three male lifeguards at the Chicago Park District of sexual harassment and assault.

It led to the resignation of Chicago Park District CEO Mike Kelly on Oct. 9. Additionally, after the report this summer — 42 Chicago Park District employees were either disciplined or fired.